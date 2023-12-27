XAT 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download, Exam Date, Other Details

XAT 2024 admit card: The XAT 2024 examination will be held on January 7, from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 has been released by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI). Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website and using their XAT ID along with their date of birth. The XAT 2024 examination will be held on January 7, from 2pm to 5.30pm. The registration process concluded on December 10.

XAT 2024 admit card: Check steps to download

Go to the official website www.xatonline.in

Navigate to the homepage and click on the admit card link

Input your login details

Download the admit card

Retain a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

XLRI administers the XAT on behalf of XAMI, and the scores obtained in the XAT are used by over 160 institutes for admission considerations.

This year's XAT registrations saw a significant increase of 40 per cent compared to the previous year, as per a press statement from Xavier School of Management. A total of 135,000 applications were submitted.

XAT 2024 expected pattern:

The exam structure usually comprises two sections:

Part I: (A) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), (B) Decision Making (DM), (C) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II: (A) General Knowledge (GK), (B) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

The number of questions in the XAT usually varies within the range of 100-105. Each section is expected to include between 22 and 30 questions.

It is important to note that the General Knowledge and Essay sections will not impact the cutoff score, as their evaluation will only be considered during the interview stage. While these sections are integral to the overall process, they will not impact initial test results.

Beyond XLRI, XAT opens doors to esteemed Indian B-schools such as Loyola Institute of Business Management (Chennai), St Joseph's Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management (New Delhi).

XAT 2024 exam centres

XAT 2024 is scheduled to take place across various cities in the country. The cities include Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

For additional information, candidates can refer to the official website at www.xatonline.in.