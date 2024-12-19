XAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Out On December 20, Know Key Changes To Exam Pattern

XAT 2025 Admit Card: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card will be available for download tomorrow, December 20. Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website. The exam is set to take place on January 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm. The application period began on July 15 and closed on December 10, 2024. XLRI conducts the XAT to evaluate the most suitable candidates for management education. Over 250 institutes use XAT scores for admissions to management programmes.

XAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official XAT website

Click on the XAT 2025 admit card link

Enter your login credentials and submit

Verify your details and download the admit card

Print a copy for future reference

The XAT 2025 admit card will include the candidate's XAT ID, name, photograph, signature, date of birth (DOB), and PwD status, as well as details like the exam date, reporting time, gate closure time, exam duration, test city, exam centre name and address, emergency contact number, and exam day guidelines.

XAT 2025 Pattern Changes

The XAT administration has announced key updates to the 2025 test format. These changes aim to streamline the examination process and better assess the core competencies needed for management and leadership roles.

XAT 2025: Key Updates

Integration of Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) with GD & PI: The AEW component will now be conducted during the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages, rather than as part of the exam.

Revision in General Knowledge Section: The General Knowledge section will consist of 20 questions, reduced from 25. This will include 12 current affairs questions and 8 from static GK, balancing awareness of current events and foundational knowledge.

Adjustment of Exam Timings: The XAT 2025 will be split into two parts. Part One will last 170 minutes, while Part Two, focusing solely on General Knowledge, will be 10 minutes long. The total exam duration is 180 minutes.

These changes aim to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of XAT as a tool for selecting candidates for management programmes. Candidates are advised to check the official XAT website for further details and updates.