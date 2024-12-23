XAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card will be available for download soon. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website once released. The exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm. The application process began on July 15 and closed on December 10, 2024. XLRI conducts the XAT to identify the best candidates for management education, with over 250 institutes accepting XAT scores for admission into their management programs.

XAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official XAT website

Step 2. Click on the XAT 2025 admit card link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 5. Verify the details and download the admit card

Step 6. Print a hard copy for future reference

The XAT 2025 admit card will include the candidate's XAT ID, name, photograph, signature, date of birth (DOB), and PwD status, along with important details such as the exam date, reporting time, gate closure time, exam duration, test city, exam centre name and address, emergency contact number, and exam day guidelines.

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four sections designed to assess various skills. The Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning section tests critical thinking and language proficiency, while the Decision Making section evaluates ethical judgment and decision-making abilities. The Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation section focuses on mathematical and analytical skills. Lastly, the General Awareness section examines knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

