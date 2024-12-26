Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

XAT 2025 Admit Card Out: XLRI - Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to be held nationwide on Sunday, January 5, 2025. This year, a total of 34 new test cities have been added for the exam.

The examination will consist of two sections: Part 1 and Part 2.

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section will feature 26 questions, the Decision Making (DM) section will have around 21 questions, and the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section will include approximately 28 questions.

The release of the admit card, initially set to be released for December 20, 2024, was delayed due to unspecified reasons.

XAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their XAT 2025 admit card:

Visit the official XAT website, xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the XAT Admit Card 2025.

Log in using your XAT ID and password, then click the submit button.

The XAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly check the XAT's official website.