XAT 2025 Results Announced, Check Steps To Download Scores

XAT 2025 Results: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has announced the results for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the XAT can download their results by visiting the official website at xatonline.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials, such as XAT ID and password, to access the results. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025.



XAT 2025: Steps to download



Step 1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'result' link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your XAT ID and password to log in

Step 5. The result will appear on your screen

Step 6. Download the result and save it for future reference

The exam evaluates candidates' skills in areas such as Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability, and General Knowledge. The XAT exam comprises of two sections: Part 1 and Part 2.

Part 1 includes papers on Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI).

Part 2 of the paper covers General Knowledge (GK).

The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section features 26 questions, the Decision Making (DM) section has around 21 questions, and the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section includes approximately 28 questions.

XAT is a national-level management entrance exam that serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at numerous prestigious B-schools across India, including XLRI, XIMB, and SPJIMR.

XAT 2025: Marking scheme

Candidates are awarded one mark for every correct answer. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. After 8 unattempted questions, 0.10 marks will be deducted for each additional unanswered question.