Appeared For XAT 2025? Check Revised Cutoff Announced By XLRI Jamshedpur

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 cutoffs, introducing significant changes aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion. In a significant move, the institute has reduced overall cutoffs for women and candidates from underprivileged sections across its flagship Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes. This initiative seeks to enhance gender diversity and promote equitable opportunities in Indian business and management roles.

For the Business Management programme, the overall cutoff for male candidates has been set at the 96th percentile, while women candidates are required to meet a slightly lower cutoff of 91 percentiles. In the HRM program, male candidates from engineering and technology backgrounds need to secure a 95th percentile, compared to the 93rd percentile for non-engineering applicants.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) program has already concluded three interview rounds based on GMAT scores, with the fourth round scheduled to begin in February 2025. For other programs, such as Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Development (IEV), and the Double Master's Program with Rutgers University, cutoffs will be finalized later in alignment with their specific requirements.

XLRI plans to interview approximately 4,000-4,500 candidates for the 2025-26 admissions cycle.

XAT cutoffs at XLRI are influenced by multiple factors, including the number of test-takers, exam difficulty level, and available seats. A higher applicant pool and limited seats often lead to stricter cutoffs, while challenging exam patterns can result in slightly relaxed percentile requirements.