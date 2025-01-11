XAT 2025 Results To Be Released Soon, Check Details

XAT 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is expected to release the result for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the XAT can download their results by visiting the official website at xatonline.in once it is released. Applicants will need to enter their login credentials, such as XAT ID and password, to access the results. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025.

XAT 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'result' link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your XAT ID and password to log in

Step 5. The result will appear on your screen

Step 6. Download the result and save it for future reference

The examination consists of two sections: Part 1 and Part 2.

Part 1 includes:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part 2 covers:

General Knowledge (GK)

The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section features 26 questions, the Decision Making (DM) section has around 21 questions, and the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section includes approximately 28 questions.

XAT 2025: Marking Scheme

A correct answer earns 1 mark

There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer

After 8 unattempted questions, 0.10 marks will be deducted for each additional unanswered question

The exam evaluates candidates' skills in areas such as Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability, and General Knowledge.

XAT is a national-level management entrance exam that serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programs at numerous prestigious B-schools across India, including XLRI, XIMB, and SPJIMR.