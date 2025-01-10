XAT Answer Key 2025 Released; Know When Result Will Be Declared

XAT Answer Key 2025: The answer key for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access it on the official website. The nationwide exam was conducted on January 5, in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm. Notably, 34 new cities were added as exam centres this year.

XAT 2025

The examination was divided into two parts

Part I included three sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II consisted of General Knowledge (GK).



The section-wise question distribution was as follows:

VA & LR: 26 questions

DM: 21 questions

QA & DI: 28 questions

GK (Part 2): 20 questions

XAT Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of XAT

Click on the "XAT Answer Key 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the newly opened page.

Click on "Submit" to view your answer key.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy for future reference.

When the result will be declared?



According to the official website, the XAT 2025 results will be declared approximately three weeks after the exam. The XAT score is accepted by over 250 institutes for admissions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.