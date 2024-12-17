XAT 2025 Records Highest Registrations, Check Details

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) has registered a significant increase in the number of applications for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. The registrations for 2025 has reached 1,42,235. The registrations for the exam was 96,438 in 2023 as against 1.35 lakh in 2024. The registrations declined during the pandemic reaching to about 79,843 in 2021. The exam is conducted to secure admission into the country's top business schools.

As per the official notification, the increase in registrations is a result of strategic outreach campaign supported by associate business schools aiming to dispel myths and positioning XAT as a test for the smartest aspirants.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 2pm to 5.30pm. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on December 20, 2024.

The exam will be conducted across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test to build confidence and enhance their performance.



XAT 2025: Exam pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four sections designed to assess various skills. The Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning section tests critical thinking and language proficiency, while the Decision Making section evaluates ethical judgment and decision-making abilities. The Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation section focuses on mathematical and analytical skills. Lastly, the General Awareness section examines knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam accepted by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs.