XAT 2024: Top Business Schools Accepting Scores In 90-80 Percentile Range

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2024) was conducted on January 7. A total of 160 business schools nationwide, including Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes, will accept XAT 2024 scores for admissions. The national-level examination, conducted by XLRI took place for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The XAT question paper comprised two parts. Part 1 included sections on verbal ability and logical reasoning (VA and LR), decision-making (DM), quantitative aptitude, and data interpretation (QA and DI). Part 2 had general knowledge and analytical essay writing (AEW).

Top MBA colleges, such as Loyola Institute of Business Management Chennai, St Joseph's Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management New Delhi, will consider the XAT scores for admissions.

Candidates shortlisted based on XAT percentiles will have to face group discussions and personal interviews for further evaluation. It's essential to note that colleges accepting XAT scores may have different selection processes.

Top MBA colleges and their corresponding XAT cut-off percentiles:

MBA colleges cut-off percentile fees