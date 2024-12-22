IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admissions: Know Eligibility And Selection Process

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admissions: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results have been announced, marking the beginning of the admission season for management aspirants. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have started shortlisting candidates for further admission processes based on CAT 2024 scores and specific criteria outlined in their admission policies.

CAT Scores Accepted By Non-IIM Institutions

In addition to IIMs, 86 non-IIM institutions will use CAT 2024 scores for admissions to their management programmes this year. Aspirants can access the list of these registered institutions on the official CAT 2024 website. Candidates are advised to verify that the institutions they are applying to are listed with the CAT 2024 centre.

Admission Process Overview

The admission process for IIMs and other institutions includes:

For Domestic Candidates: CAT 2024 scores followed by an analytical writing test and personal interviews.

For Overseas Indian Applicants and Foreign Nationals: Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) scores are considered, along with the subsequent stages of the selection process.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admissions 2024: Key Details

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions for admission:

A bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates) from a recognised institution.

The degree course must be for at least three years following higher secondary education.

Candidates in the final year of their undergraduate programme or those awaiting results can also apply. Such applicants must provide a certificate from their institution confirming their academic status. Provisional admissions will be offered, subject to submitting final degree certificates and mark sheets.

Selection Process

The initial screening for Indian candidates is based on CAT 2024 scores, with specific section-wise and category-wise cut-off percentiles. IIM Ahmedabad evaluates candidates further using an Application Rating (AR) score, calculated as the sum of:

Class 10 performance (A)

Class 12 performance (B)

Undergraduate degree scores (C)

Work experience (D)

Gender diversity score (E) (0 for male candidates, 2 for all others).

For admission queries, candidates can contact:

Admissions Office (PGP & PGP-FABM)

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Main Campus, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380 015

Phone: +91 79 7152 4630/4631/4633/4634

Email: admission@iima.ac.in

For detailed information, visit the official IIM Ahmedabad website.

This year's CAT results open up opportunities for candidates to secure seats in some of India's premier management institutions, including IIMs and top-ranked non-IIM business schools.