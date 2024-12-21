CAT 2024 Toppers: 14 Candidates Get Perfect Score, Check List Here

IIM Calcutta has announced the results of the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) on Thursday. The institutes will soon release the shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on the CAT 2024 scores.

Around 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam, while 29 have scored 99.99 percentile. Of the 14 perfect scorers, 13 are male and one is female. Five of the top scorers are from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The top 13 perfect scorers in the CAT 2024 exam belong to the Engineering domain, while one is from non-Engineering.

Additionally, 29 candidates achieved the second highest percentile of 99.99, with 28 being engineers and one from non-engineering. This group included 27 males and just two females. Majority of the second top scorers are also from Maharashtra and second highest from Karnataka.

Thirty students scored 99.98 percentiles. Twenty-two of these belong to the Engineering background, while eight from non-Engineering. Of the 30 rank holders, only one is female and 29 are male.

A total of 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 2.93 lakhs appeared. Nearly 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male and 9 were transgender candidates.

The demographic breakdown of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates included 67.53 per cent from the General category, 16.91 per cent from NC-OBC, 8.51 per cent SC, 2.25 per cent ST, 4.80 per cent EWS, and 0.44 per cent PwD. Among the 2.93 lakh who appeared, 67.20 per cent belonged to the General category.