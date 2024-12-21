What Has Been The CAT Cutoff In 2023 For Top IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta announced the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on Thursday evening. Engineering students and male candidates have emerged as dominant performers in the exam. Of the 14 students who secure a perfect 100 percentile, 13 are engineers. Gender-wise, the top scorers included 13 males and one female. IIMs will release the cut off for admission in January 2025 along with the schedule for Personal Interview.

The list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of admissions based on CAT scores and institute-specific criteria will be released in January. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.



The minimum cutoff for admission to any IIM or top MBA colleges in India is 90 percentile. The cutoff remains high for top IIMs such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and IIM Kozhikode, every year. Tier 2 MBA colleges accept CAT score of usually around 70-80 percentile and above, while Tier 3 MBA colleges has a CAT cut offs of usually around 60-70 percentile and above.



The cutoff for top IIMs in 2023 was as follows:

IIM Ahmedabad- 80

IIM Bangalore- 85

IIM Calcutta-85

IIM Lucknow-90

IIM Indore-90

IIM Kozhikode- 85

IIM Amritsar-90

IIM Nagpur-94

IIM Sambalpur-94

IIM Trichy-94

IIM Raipur-94

IIM Ranchi-92

IIM Kashipur- 94

IIM Vizag-82

IIM Udaipur-94

IIM Bodhgaya-94

IIM Shillong-75

IIM Sirmaur-94

IIM Rohtak-95

IIM Mumbai-85

IIM Jammu-94



IIM Sambalpur has announced a strategic shift in its admission process from the upcoming academic year. From 2025-26, the institute will independently conduct its admission process for its flagship MBA Programme. Additionally, the same admission process will be applied to the newly launched course MBA in Business Analytics, which offers an option for a dual degree from an international institute.