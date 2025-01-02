University Of Hyderabad Opens MBA Admissions For 2025-27, CAT Scores Mandatory

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is currently accepting applications for its MBA programme for the academic session 2025-27. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites, acad.uohyd.ac.in and uohyd.ac.in. The last date for submitting applications is January 15, 2025. Applicants must have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, conducted by IIM-Calcutta. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) as part of the selection process. Detailed information regarding courses, eligibility, fees, and reservation policies is available on the university's website.

The MBA programme offers 30 seats for general category candidates, with reservations including 11 seats for SC, six for ST, 20 for OBC, and eight for EWS applicants. Additionally, four seats each are allocated for candidates in the PH and DP categories.

The application window opened on December 11, 2024.

Eligibility

A minimum three year first class Bachelor's degree (or its equivalent with 60%) in any discipline recognised by UGC/the Association of Indian Universities/AICTE, obtained on or before June 2025. Those completing their final examinations by June, 2025 can also apply. Should appear in CAT-2024, conducted by the IIMs on 24th November, 2024.

Application Fees:

General: Rs 600

EWS: Rs 550

OBC: Rs 400

SC/ST/PWD(PH): Rs 275

Fees once paid will not be refunded.

CAT Result 2024

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta announced the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on December 19. Aspiring management students can access their scorecards by logging into the CAT official website using their application credentials.

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates, 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam. Among them, engineering students and male candidates emerged as dominant performers. Of the 14 students who secure a perfect 100 percentile, 13 are engineers. Gender-wise, the top scorers included 13 males and one female.

Additionally, 29 candidates achieved a 99.99 percentile, with 25 being engineers and four from non-engineering backgrounds. This group included 27 males and just two females. Thirty students scored 99.98 percentiles.

The demographic breakdown of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates included 67.53% from the General category, 16.91% from NC-OBC, 8.51% SC, 2.25% ST, 4.80% EWS, and 0.44% PwD. Among the 2.93 lakh who appeared, 67.20% belonged to the General category.