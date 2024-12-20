CAT 2024: Documents Required For Verification Of Shortlisted Candidates At IIM interview

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta announced the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on Thursday evening. Engineering students and male candidates have emerged as dominant performers in the CAT 2024 exam. Of the 14 students who secure a perfect 100 percentile, 13 are engineers. Gender-wise, the top scorers included 13 males and one female.



IIMs will now soon release the list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of admissions based on CAT scores and institute-specific criteria. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.



Candidates shortlisted will be required to present the following documents at the interview process:



Mark sheets and Degree certificate

A candidate must show all the mark sheets, original degrees and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview.



Reservation category requirements

If shortlisted for an interview, SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS and PwD candidates must also show the original caste/class and/or disability certificate and submit a photocopy at the time of the interview.



Candidates in the final year of graduation

If shortlisted for an interview, candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification exam must show an original certificate from the principal/registrar/director of the university/institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent based on the latest available grades/marks.



Such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally. Their admission will be confirmed only when they submit the original mark sheet and qualifying degree certificate of passing the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification. They must obtain at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent and must also submit attested copies of the mark sheets and qualifying degree certificate.



The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree/equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2025. Admission of candidates who fail to submit the documents will be cancelled automatically.