Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 Result Released, 14 Students Score 100 Percentile

CAT 2024 Result: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta announced the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on Thursday evening. Aspiring management students can access their scorecards by logging into the CAT official website using their application credentials.

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates, 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam. Among them, engineering students and male candidates emerged as dominant performers. Of the 14 students who secure a perfect 100 percentile, 13 are engineers. Gender-wise, the top scorers included 13 males and one female.

Additionally, 29 candidates achieved a 99.99 percentile, with 25 being engineers and four from non-engineering backgrounds. This group included 27 males and just two females. Thirty students scored 99.98 percentiles.

The demographic breakdown of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates included 67.53% from the General category, 16.91% from NC-OBC, 8.51% SC, 2.25% ST, 4.80% EWS, and 0.44% PwD. Among the 2.93 lakh who appeared, 67.20% belonged to the General category.

IIMs will soon release shortlists for the next stage of admissions based on CAT scores and institute-specific criteria. Alongside IIMs, 86 non-IIM institutions will also accept CAT 2024 scores for their management programs. Candidates are advised to verify the institution's registration status on the CAT website before applying.