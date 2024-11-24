CAT 2024: IIM Lucknow Outlines MBA Admission Criteria For 2025 Intake, Check Key Details

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced its selection criteria for MBA admissions for the 2025 batch. The process involves evaluating candidates based on their CAT 2024 scores, Application Rating Score (ARS), and performance in the Personal Interview (PI). This multi-stage approach ensures a comprehensive review of academic achievements, diversity, and interpersonal skills.

Admission Process Overview

The selection process includes:

CAT 2024 Scores

Application Rating Score (ARS): Evaluates academic consistency.

Personal Interview (PI): Assesses interpersonal abilities and program suitability.

Programme-Specific Focus

For the MBA in Agribusiness Management (MBA-ABM), candidates from fields related to agriculture, rural management, and sustainability are encouraged to apply, reflecting the program's alignment with agribusiness and rural development.

Weightage Distribution

The final selection parameters include:

CAT Scores: 30%-35% weightage.

Academic Performance: 10% (5% each for Class 12 and graduation marks).

Diversity Factor: 5%.

Work Experience: 5% (applicable for MBA and MBA-SM).

Writing Ability Test (WAT): 10%.

Personal Interview (PI): 40%, the most significant component.

Cut-Offs and Other Requirements

Candidates must meet the minimum sectional and overall cut-off percentiles in CAT 2024 to qualify for the WAT-PI round. Additionally, scoring at least 12 out of 40 in the PI is mandatory to advance in the selection process.

IIM Lucknow also follows government reservation norms and retains the authority to classify academic programs into relevant categories.

