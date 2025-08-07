"Future Will Never Belong To Those Who Play It Safe": Gautam Adani At IIM Lucknow

The future will never belong to those who play it safe, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani told students at IIM Lucknow today while delivering a keynote address that spotlighted his entrepreneurial journey.

"The future will never belong to those who play it safe. It belongs to those who maximise possibility, and maximising possibility means stepping into an unknown territory," he said.

Gautam Adani said it was a privilege speaking at the institute because it "represents the finest of India's intellectual capitals".

Mr Adani advised the students to trust their instincts when "data runs dry". "That is how the future is saved, not through corporations but through courage," he said.

Highlighting the importance of struggle in life, he said, "I have always believed that anything worthwhile achieving will test you".

"I can tell you that every meaningful journey I have taken has almost always faced moments when my resources ran dry and my support systems failed. Only one thing always remained with me, the burning conviction that my bold dreams were worth the struggle," he added.

"Entrepreneurial Journey Began At 16"

Mr Adani, during the address, remembered his entrepreneurial journey that began when he was just 16.

"My entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 16 when I left my home in Ahmedabad and moved to Mumbai to work in the diamond trading business," he said.

"It was my first real exposure to risk, relationships, and the power of global networks," he added.

Mr Adani also spoke about the time that shaped his entire approach to business.

"...After about three years, I was called back to Ahmedabad to help manage my brother's polymer factory. It was there that I first understood the importance of scale, logistics, and end-to-end supply chains. These insights would go on to shape my entire approach to business," he said.

"Consequence Over Comfort"

Gautam Adani also spoke about a proposed coal mine in Australia's Queensland that has faced environmental resistance. He said Queensland was the manifestation of one of his philosophies: "consequence over comfort".

"It wasn't that India lacked coal, but India was short of good-quality coal... It was born out of a consequence to reduce carbon emissions, as well as to secure India's energy independence..." he said.

"We were building in Australia, a country where we had no political capital, no historical presence, and no institutional support. The resistance was relentless. Global environmental lobby groups mounted a massive campaign against us, organising protests across continents..." he added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)