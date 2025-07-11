IIM Lucknow Launches Blended MBA Programme For Mid-Career Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a new Blended MBA (bMBA) Programme designed especially for mid-career professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to advance their leadership and managerial capabilities without interrupting their careers. The application window for the two-year programme opened today and will remain active until August 18.

The programme combines live online classes with immersive on-campus modules. The curriculum is based on IIM Lucknow's flagship MBA programme and includes core and elective courses, hands-on projects, and a Capstone Project to reinforce real-world application of concepts.

Who Can Apply

The programme is open to individuals with a minimum of three years of full-time work experience post-graduation as of August 31. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised institution in India or abroad. A valid score in CAT, GRE, GMAT, or GMAT Focus (center-based) taken within the past five years is also required.

Learning Model and Key Features

Live virtual sessions with IIM Lucknow faculty

Periodic in-person modules on campus for interactive learning

Case-based teaching, simulations, and management games

Collaborative group work, peer discussions, and real-world business problem-solving

The programme aims to develop leadership skills, strategic thinking, and subject knowledge through a mix of classroom learning and real-world experience.

Admission Process and Important Dates

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their academic record, test scores, and work experience. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview scheduled between the last week of August and the third week of September 2025.

The first term of the programme will commence on September 26 at the IIM Lucknow campus.

Programme Fee

The total fee for the bMBA Programme, including tuition, accommodation, and other applicable charges, is Rs 14.95 lakh. The fee is structured across five terms, with optional on-campus accommodation provided on a twin-sharing basis. An additional charge of Rs 10,000 per term is applicable for those opting to stay on campus during exams conducted at IIM Lucknow or its Noida centre.

Objectives of the Programme

Develop a strong and robust foundation in the core functional areas of management.

Strengthen critical thinking and analytical capabilities to solve complex and evolving business challenges.

Equip professionals with strategic insight and organisational acumen required for effective leadership roles.

Integrate practical application of management principles within a global, digital, and data-driven business environment.

Cultivate an innovation mindset and a commitment to creating sustainable value.

Promote ethical decision-making, responsible leadership, and the principles of ideal corporate citizenship.

Encourage continuous learning and adaptability, empowering professionals to lead amidst uncertainty and rapid change.

Offer a rigorous yet adaptable learning ecosystem that blends academic depth with practical, real-world relevance.

For more details, interested and eligible individuals are advised to visit the institute's official website, iiml.ac.in/programmes/bmba.