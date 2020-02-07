XLRI Achieves 100% Placement, Rs 24 Lakh Median Package Offered

Rise in the median salary offered to the batch to Rs 23 lakh per annum from 21 Rs lakh per annum in 2019.

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has successfully achieved 100% placements for the outgoing batch of 2018-20 of its flagship programs: Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Human Resource Management and two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Business Management with all 359 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process within two days.

The final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 362 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 24 new finals recruiters.

The median salary offered to the batch saw an increase to Rs 23 lakhs per annum from Rs 21 lakhs per annum in 2019, a statement from the Institute said.

The average salary saw an increase to Rs 24.30 lakh per annum from Rs 22.35 lakhs per annum in 2019, the statement added.

34 new recruiters visited the institute for the placements this season.

The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales & Marketing and BFSI.

KPMG and Pricewaterhouse Coopers made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters.

New finals recruiters included companies such as Arga Investment Company, Tolaram Group, M H Alshaya, Myntra, Power Finance Corporation, Delhivery, JCB, Thoucentric, Welspun, Diageo, Varroc, CK Birla, amongst others.

The placements also witnessed participation from PSUs like Power Finance Corporation and GAIL.

The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales & Marketing, and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 26% of the candidates. Sales & Marketing and BFSI constituted 21% and 17% of the roles offered to Business Management students, respectively. Other roles included niche functions in Product Management, Business Transformation, Brand Management and Finance.

Fr. P Christie. S.J, Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management commented, "We are happy to announce that this year's placement season has once again witnessed remarkable success in spite of the longish economic slowdown. Interest in XLRI's students has been tremendous, with top companies coming for recruitment. We attribute the excellent placements this year as an affirmation by the industry of the high-standard of management-centric education that we strive to deliver to our students."

