XLRI Jamshedpur Invites Applications For Two New Hybrid Programmes

XLRI Jamshedpur has opened admissions for two newly launched one-year hybrid programmes-Public Policy and Sustainable Leadership (PPSL) and Public Human Resources Management (PHRM). Developed in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, these programmes aim to equip professionals from both public and private sectors with leadership and policy-making skills. Applications are open now and will close on June 30, 2025. The programs will commence from July 28, 2025.

Eligibility And Who Can Apply

Both programmes are open to working professionals with at least five years of full-time work experience. While Group 'A' government officers may be eligible for sponsorship from the DoPT, professionals from private companies, PSUs, NGOs, and development agencies are also encouraged to apply. The initiative aims to bring together a diverse group of learners from various sectors to foster cross-sector collaboration and learning.

Programme Structure And Learning Format

The PPSL and PHRM programmes are designed to offer flexibility through a hybrid learning model. Each course includes 180 hours of instruction, delivered through live online sessions held on Sundays and two campus visits-one at XLRI Jamshedpur and one at XLRI Delhi-NCR. The format ensures that working professionals can continue with their jobs while upgrading their knowledge and skills. Those unable to attend specific modules will be given the opportunity to complete them with the next cohort.

Programme Duration And Fee

Both programmes run for one year and are structured into modules. The total fee for each programme is Rs 2.95 lakh, inclusive of 18% GST. This fee covers all learning materials, online sessions, and in-person components. Group 'A' officers selected under the DoPT scheme will have their fees covered by the government.

Course Curriculum

The PHRM programme consists of three modules-Foundations of Public HRM, Core of Public HRM, and Emerging Issues in Public HRM. Topics include organizational behavior, recruitment, HR planning, change management, labor relations, communication, AI in HR, and workplace well-being.

The PPSL programme is divided into six modules covering topics such as public policy theories, public finance, data analytics, public-private partnerships, leadership for sustainability, and business strategy. It offers a well-rounded perspective on governance and sustainable policy leadership.

Selection Process

Admission to both programmes involves an application review process conducted by XLRI. Shortlisted candidates may be invited for a virtual interaction or interview as part of the final selection.

Benefits And Unique Features

These programmes offer the advantage of a flexible format, government sponsorship for eligible officers, and access to an experienced faculty pool. Learners will also benefit from networking opportunities with professionals across sectors, case-based learning, and real-world policy and HR scenarios.

How To Apply And Contact Details

Interested candidates can visit xlri.ac.in/ppsl-phrm to fill out the application forms. Separate links are available for government-sponsored and non-sponsored applicants. For more information, you may write to ppsl@xlri.ac.in (for PPSL), phrm@xlri.ac.in (for PHRM), or contact the administrative office at xlead_office@xlri.ac.in. For direct assistance, you can also reach Shri Clarance Toppo at 0657-6653330.