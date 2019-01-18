XLRI Student In Jamshedpur Dies After Accidental Fall

After verifying the CCTV footage, the police found that it was an accidental fall. (Representational)

A second year student of XLRI in Jamshedpur died after falling down in the institute's premises today, the police said.

Shashwat Dixit was on his way to a hostel block inside the campus when he fell down accidentally this morning, Officer-in-charge of the Bistupur police station Inspector Sreenivas said.

He was profusely bleeding and was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

The police said after verifying the CCTV footage, they found that it was an accidental fall.

However, his body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

In a statement, XLRI condoled the sudden demise of Mr Dixit.