Bodies Of Live-In Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand

The bodies of a couple, who were in a live-in relationship, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Jamini Singh, 24, and Basanti Singh, 20, were found hanging from a neem tree in a forest near Poklabeda village in Patamda police station area, around 30 km from Jamshedpur, they said.

The bodies were sent to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem examination, they added.

Basanti was married but left her husband and was living with Jamini, a daily wager, for the last three months.

Police said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)