Bodies Of Live-In Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand

The bodies of Jamini Singh and Basanti Singh were found hanging from a neem tree in a forest near Poklabeda village around 30 km from Jamshedpur.

Read Time: 1 min
Police said the cause of the incident is under investigation. (Representational)
Jamshedpur:

The bodies of a couple, who were in a live-in relationship, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Jamini Singh, 24, and Basanti Singh, 20, were found hanging from a neem tree in a forest near Poklabeda village in Patamda police station area, around 30 km from Jamshedpur, they said.

The bodies were sent to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem examination, they added.

Basanti was married but left her husband and was living with Jamini, a daily wager, for the last three months.

Police said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

