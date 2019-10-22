XLRI Summer Placement Concludes, 2.5 Lakh Per Month Highest Stipend Offered

Amazon made the highest number of offers amongst the regular recruiters.

XLRI- Xavier School of Management concluded the summer placement process for the batch of 2019-2021. 100% placement was registered by XLRI. 86 recruiters participated in the summer internship placement process for the present batch which consists of 361 students. The highest stipend offered is Rs 2.5 lakh per month in the BFSI sector where roles like Front End Investment Banking, Global and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Global Markets and Retail Banking have been offered to students. The median stipend is Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

"This has been a good year for summer recruitments. We are extremely grateful to all the recruiters for showing belief in the XLRI institutional brand and our students. The spectacular placements achieved this year is a testament to our diverse talent pool and the XLRI brand and has raised the bar for placements in B-schools in the country," commented Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

Amazon made the highest number of offers amongst the regular recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Mahindra & Mahindra, Citibank and others. 11 first-time recruiters-- Bain & Co., Adani Group, Diageo, NIIF, Kornferry, PhonePe, Mars and Udaan, amongst others-had also participated in the placement process.

The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales & Marketing, and BFSI. Other roles included niche functions in Analytics, Product Management, Business Development, Brand Management, and Strategy.

Organizations from a wide spectrum of sectors participated in the process, including FMCGs, Consulting, Pharma, IT and e-commerce, Auto, Mining, Oil & Gas and Telecom.

