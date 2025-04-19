iPhone 17 Pro To Feature Redesigned Rear Camera Panel

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch in September with a completely redesigned rear camera panel, according to recent rumours. Unlike the current squarish raised area in the top left corner, the new panel is thought to stretch the width of the phone, similar to the camera bar on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Key Features of the New Design

Uniform Colour Scheme: The camera panel will reportedly be in the same colour as the rest of the back of the phone, creating a seamless look.

Smooth Integration: The panel will rise smoothly from the body of the iPhone, with three lenses and the flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor.

Rearranged Sensors: The flash, LiDAR sensor, and microphone will be situated at the extreme right of the wider panel in a neatly spaced column.

Protruding Lenses: The lenses for the three cameras will protrude from the rest of the panel.

Expected Specifications

According to Forbes, while details are still speculative, the iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to feature advanced camera capabilities, potentially including improved low-light performance and enhanced zoom functionality.

Hardware Enhancements:



The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to feature significant hardware upgrades. Both models are anticipated to be equipped with Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chipset, which is expected to be manufactured using an advanced 3nm process. This enhancement is poised to deliver improved performance and greater energy efficiency.

Authentic Source

For the latest and most accurate information on Apple's products, visit the official Apple website. These rumours are based on speculation and leaks, and the actual design and features may differ. We'll have to wait until September for the official launch to know more about the iPhone 17 Pro.