Security Measures To Talks: How Centre Handled Escalation Of CJP Protest

Facing one of the biggest student mobilisations seen around Parliament in recent years, the Centre moved quickly to signal engagement, opening channels of communication with protesters even as security agencies scrambled to manage swelling crowds near the high-security zone.

The government accepted a memorandum submitted by student representatives and held a series of high-level meetings through the day, with Home Minister Amit Shah taking the lead in reviewing the situation and discussing the way forward.

Sources said the Centre has taken note of the concerns raised by protesters and remains willing to engage. In a key development, a delegation of students met Union Minister JP Nadda, who heard their demands and accepted their memorandum.

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The outreach came amid mounting pressure over issues related to examinations and education policy, with the government keen to underline that dialogue remains open despite sharp differences.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Shah shortly after 1 pm. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal later joined the discussions.

Sources said the talks focused on both the immediate challenge posed by the protests and the broader concerns surrounding examination reforms.

Officials highlighted measures already introduced to strengthen the system, including reforms based on recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, tighter examination security and action against those accused in paper leak cases.

According to sources, Shah and Pradhan spent nearly four hours reviewing the reforms and assessing their impact.

Centre Defends Record

Government sources insisted that the Centre acted swiftly when the NEET paper leak issue came to light.

They pointed to Pradhan's public acknowledgement of lapses and said steps were taken to ensure accountability while conducting a fresh examination within the required timeframe.

Officials also said strict security measures were put in place during the re-examination process, with question papers transported under enhanced protection from secure facilities to examination centres.

Investigations were carried out by multiple agencies, sources said, as part of a coordinated effort to identify those responsible.

The government's stand remains that anyone found guilty will face strict action, while reforms will continue to be undertaken to prevent similar incidents.

Security Tightened Around Parliament

Outside Parliament, authorities faced a rapidly evolving situation as protesters gathered in large numbers through the morning.

The demonstrations began around 9 am, with groups arriving from different parts of Delhi and moving towards the Parliament area.

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Sources said security agencies later concluded that earlier restrictions at key Metro stations may have reduced the number of protesters reaching the zone.

Around 9.30 am, authorities shut Central Secretariat, Janpath and some nearby Metro stations. By then, however, thousands had already reached roads surrounding Parliament.

As crowds grew and slogans echoed through the area, security arrangements were intensified. Around 11.40 am, all entry gates to Parliament were closed as a precautionary measure.

Protesters Press Demands

Around noon, Nadda met a delegation of protesters and formally received their memorandum.

Among the key demands were the resignation of Pradhan, the release of engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital without government involvement in his treatment, and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

Government sources said the memorandum would be examined through the appropriate channels.

Even as the protest created a major security challenge in the heart of the capital, officials maintained that the government's focus remains on engaging with stakeholders, strengthening the examination system and rebuilding public trust.