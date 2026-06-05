<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> X Review: Internet Split Between 'Cringe' And "Tailor-Made For Varun Dhawan"

What's being billed as comedy king David Dhawan's last film - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - has released in theatres today. X review have been pouring in for the commercial entertainer led by Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. While some are of the opinion that it is "cringe", many fans say Varun Dhawan owns the genre.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "Now watching the last movie of one of my favourite directors ever, #DavidDhawan sir. The first half of #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai moves at a breakneck pace and gives you little time to think. Song picturisation and locales are gorgeous. There are a lot of references to David sir's earlier films including #MujhseShaadiKarogi, #DulhanHumLeJayenge and #Partner. Humour is situational and works fine. Punchlines, however, could have been funnier. #VarunDhawan does a fair job so far in what is a bread-and-butter role for him. #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde are looking stunning."

Another user added, "Here to report that #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai does not normalise the cheating trope like a lot of classic David Dhawan movies (Biwi No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural). Bar low hai but at least yeh toh sahi."

This is an interesting comment, as the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have repeatedly clarified that the film does not promote cheating.

One review read, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai Review: /5: Cringe. Comedy that doesn't land in a well-developed story. Comedy is subjective and it didn't work for me - I went with zero expectations and it still disappointed me. I'm not a fan of double-meaning jokes and comedy; maybe that's why it disappointed me. #VarunDhawan should seriously consider doing serious characters rather than cringe-comedy ones."

Someone else wrote, "PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3~CHECK~/5. A full-on Bollywood entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises - laughter, romance, music, confusion and unlimited fun. #DavidDhawan returns to his comfort zone and scores with a film that is tailor-made for the masses and family audiences."

One fan commented, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai First half: It is silly but it is fun and entertaining. Absolutely tailor-made for Varun."

"It may be harsh, but... Chunky Pandey and Maniesh Paul are just not funny, man! CRINGE," said another user.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Legal Battle

The trailer launch of actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for May 21, was cancelled at the last minute. The movie is directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The film's team issued a statement attributing the cancellation to a "technical glitch." However, according to NDTV sources, the reason behind the abrupt cancellation may be linked to an ongoing legal dispute.

Vashu Bhagnani, who had produced Biwi No 1 with director David Dhawan, recently filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the alleged unauthorised use of his films and songs.

NDTV has reached out to David Dhawan for a response.

Speaking to NDTV, VK Dubey, legal counsel for Pooja Entertainment, questioned the "technical glitch" explanation.

"Calling it a mere 'technical glitch' is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the real issue. The truth is that a subsisting status quo order is already operating in the matter, and once such an order is in force, the parties cannot proceed with the release of the trailer or the film in violation of judicial directions. The sudden cancellation of the trailer launch clearly speaks for itself," he said.

Speaking at the trailer launch on Saturday, Tips Industries owner Ramesh Taurani addressed the controversy and attempted to reassure everyone.

"Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it's not a problem. And it's a sub judice matter so we are handling it," Taurani said at the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai event.

As of today, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the release of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, dealing a setback to filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment Limited. The court's decision allows the film to release as scheduled in cinemas across India and internationally.

ALSO READ | Setback For Vashu Bhagnani, Bombay High Court Clears Hai Jawani Release Amid Rs 400 Crore Case