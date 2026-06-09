Box Office: First Monday Report Card Of <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> And <i>Bandar</i>

Varun Dhawan-starrer family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai enjoyed a successful run during its first weekend at the box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has reportedly managed to collect over Rs 42 crore worldwide in its first four days.

According to a Sacnilk report, on day 4, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 3.5 crore in India net across 7,835 shows. With this, the film has so far collected Rs 27.5 crore in India net, pushing its gross collection to Rs 32.93 crore.

Overseas, the romantic comedy collected Rs 1 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.5 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 42.43 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 7.5 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 7.5 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 3.5 crore

Box Office Clash With Bandar

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai clashed with Anurag Kashyap's Bandar at the box office. The Bobby Deol-starrer gritty legal drama generated significant conversation across the industry. Since its release, the film has been facing severe competition from David Dhawan's mainstream family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

As per Sacnilk data, on day 4, the film collected Rs 30 lakh in India net across 924 shows. The film has bagged a total of Rs 2.75 crore in India net, pushing its gross collection to Rs 3.3 crore.

Bandar Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 50 lakh

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 95 lakh

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 1 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 30 lakh

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, alongside Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered in the Special Presentations section at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The crime thriller features Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbu and Raj B. Shetty.