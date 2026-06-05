Setback For Vashu Bhagnani, Bombay High Court Clears <i>Hai Jawani</i> Release Amid Rs 400 Crore Case

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the release of Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, dealing a setback to filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment Limited. The court's decision allows the film to release as scheduled in cinemas across India and internationally.

Puja Entertainment had approached the court challenging the release, raising objections over the alleged unauthorised use of two popular songs, Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, in the film. Vashu Bhagnani filed a Rs 400 crore suit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan, intensifying tensions and controversies ahead of the film's release.



The company sought an immediate halt on the film's release, citing copyright concerns.

The matter was heard on June 3, 2026, before the vacation bench of Justice Farhan Dubash. After hearing arguments, the court declined to grant any interim relief and refused to impose a stay on either the film or the songs in question.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for the respondents, argued that the petitioner had approached the court with significant delay, despite the film being ready for release. He also alleged that Puja Entertainment had engaged in 'forum shopping' by seeking favourable orders from different courts.

It was submitted that the company had earlier filed a similar case in a Katihar court in Bihar, which had on May 6 ordered maintenance of status quo. The dispute subsequently moved through the Patna High Court and was also taken to the Supreme Court.

The court was further informed that the film's release had been planned on a large scale. It is scheduled to be screened on around 3,000 screens across 1,900 cinemas in India, along with a release on approximately 1,100 screens in more than 70 countries. The respondents argued that halting the release at this stage would be impractical.

After considering submissions from both sides, the Bombay High Court allowed the film's release to proceed. The film has now been released, and the matter is scheduled for its next hearing on June 8, 2026, before the regular bench.



(Inputs Credit: Rizwan Sheikh)



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