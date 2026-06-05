Watch: Varun Dhawan's 'Late' Dig At Vashu Bhagnani On Farah Khan's Vlog Amid Rs 400 Crore Case

Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently invited Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan to her house, and took a subtle dig at producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The timing of the jokes makes it interesting as Vashu Bhagnani and Varun's father are engaged in a legal stand-off over the issue of music royalty.

As Varun arrived a little later than his father at Farah's house, he decided to make up for it by bringing gifts not for Farah but her house help and YouTube star Dilip.

As the actor entered Farah's house, he said, “This is better than Trump's house. I got something for Dilip”.

Farah asked, “You didn't get anything for me? You came late”.

Varun quipped, “You are not asking why I am late”.

Seeing the perfect set-up, Farah threw the punchline, as he said, “Did you go to meet Vashu ji?”

Varun said, “That's what I went to handle."

Meanwhile, the lawsuit, filed by Vashu Bhagnani, centres on the Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Vashu Bhagnani filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging unauthorized use of intellectual property linked to older hit films like Biwi No.1.

The producer earlier held a virtual press conference, and also made a targeted comment on David Dhawan's son, Varun as he said that the actor never checked on him after their 2020 collaboration Coolie No. 1 sank without a trace.

Talking about the same, he earlier told the media, “Very honestly, after this case, there is some bitterness in all relationships. But Varun hasn't called me in 2 years anyway. We made Coolie No. 1 in 2020, suffered a loss of INR 27 crore, he never even bothered to ask how I was doing. If he maintains the relationship, fine. If not, that's fine too. I lost a lot of money being with him. He is like my child, children make mistakes. Father and son, so be it”.

The immediate trigger behind the lawsuit was the recreated use of the iconic song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Vashu Bhagnani claimed that although Tips owned audio rights, the underlying film-linked intellectual property and recreation permissions still required consent or involvement from his side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)