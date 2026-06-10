Box Office: <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Way Ahead Than <i>Bandar</i>

The box office gap between Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar widened further on Day 5 as Varun Dhawan's romantic entertainer continued its strong run in cinemas. The film crossed the Rs 35 crore milestone on its first Tuesday, while Bobby Deol's starrer struggled to draw audiences to theatres.

Total Collection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected around Rs 3.99 crore on Day 5 across 7,565 shows, as per Sacnilk. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 36.92 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 31 crore so far.

Overseas, the romantic comedy collected Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.5 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 47.42 crore.

In comparison, Bandar amassed Rs 40 lakh across 874 shows on June 9. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 3.76 crore and total net collection to Rs 3.15 crore.

Occupancy Trends

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recorded an overall occupancy of 19.37% on Day 5. Among Hindi markets, Delhi NCR and Mumbai registered the highest occupancy at 25.5%, followed by Chennai at 25% and Pune at 22.8%. Surat reported the lowest occupancy at just 9.8%, while Bhopal stood at 12.3%.

For Bandar, overall occupancy stood at 23.12% on Day 5. Mumbai led with 42.8% occupancy, while Chennai followed at 42%. Ahmedabad remained among the weakest centres at 11.3%, while Surat registered 11.7%.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde alongside Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy and Johny Lever.

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad in key roles.