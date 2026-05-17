Study In Japan For Free: MEXT Scholarship 2027 Invites Applications From Indian Researchers

Students in India who want to study and do research in Japan have an opportunity through the Japan MEXT Scholarship 2027. This programme is meant for those who are not only interested in studying but also in carrying out research work at Japanese universities.

The scheme supports students at the master's level, doctoral level, and also non-degree research students. It is designed for those who plan to conduct research in Japan rather than just attend regular courses.

Read Scholarship Guidelines For (MEXT) 2027

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, a candidate usually has to be an Indian national and must meet the academic qualifications required for admission into a master's or doctoral programme, or for acceptance as a research student at a Japanese university. The eligibility conditions such as age limits, previous degrees, and language requirements are not the same for every category of the scholarship.

The requirements also depend on the application route chosen. Applicants should carefully read the official MEXT announcement and also check the information shared by the Embassy of Japan in India for the specific category or track.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Benefits of the Scholarship

In most cases, the MEXT scholarship provides a monthly stipend for living expenses. Depending on the programme, it may include tuition fee exemptions or payments, and usually covers a round-trip economy-class airfare between India and Japan.

Some tracks may also offer additional support such as research-related allowances or help with settling in. However, the exact benefits, including what is fully covered and what is partial, can vary by route, so candidates should verify the details through official guidelines.

Application Routes and Process

There is more than one way to apply for the MEXT scholarship. The routes include university recommendation, embassy recommendation, and a domestic recruitment option within Japan.

Some application routes require candidates to first contact and get acceptance from a Japanese supervisor or host university, while others are handled through the Japanese embassy or consulate in the applicant's home country.

Most applications require similar documents such as academic transcripts, degree certificates, a research proposal, a curriculum vitae, recommendation letters, and proof of language proficiency where needed. Applicants should follow the exact submission method for their chosen route, as formats and procedures may differ.

The selection process is usually conducted in stages. It begins with document screening, followed by interviews or additional assessments conducted either by the host institution or MEXT. Applications that are late, incomplete, or missing required documents are generally not considered.