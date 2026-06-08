Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 closed Friday at 23,366.70, down 49.85 points or 0.21%, extending its consolidation phase as the index continued to struggle near the 23,500 mark amid persistent FII selling and lack of fresh domestic triggers. While the decline was modest, market sentiment remains cautious with participants closely monitoring global developments.

Global cues have turned distinctly negative after Wall Street witnessed a sharp sell-off led by technology, semiconductor and AI-linked stocks. The stronger-than-expected US jobs data has reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance for longer, resulting in higher bond yields and renewed risk aversion across global equities.

Asian markets have opened on a weak note tracking the overnight decline in US markets, while elevated crude oil prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to pose a concern for import-dependent economies such as India. The indication from GIFT Nifty points towards a gap-down start for domestic equities.

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains cautious as long as the Nifty trades below the 23,500-23,550 resistance zone. Immediate support is placed around 23,100, and a sustained breach below this level could trigger further weakness towards the 23,000-22,800 zone. However, despite the negative opening indications, any stability in global markets and easing in crude oil prices could help the index find support at lower levels.