Your Home Is Stuck. Your EMI Isn't. How To Deal With Delayed Possession

For thousands of homebuyers across India, the dream of owning a home comes with a painful twist. The possession date keeps moving. The builder asks for patience. But the bank does not.

Every month, the EMI is deducted on time. Rent for the current house must also be paid. The result is a financial squeeze that many families never planned for.

Industry experts say delayed possession is no longer just a construction problem. It has become a financial, legal and trust issue that affects both buyers and developers.

According to Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, possession delays have evolved into a systemic trust deficit in the housing market. He points to industry data showing that nearly 2,000 residential projects, accounting for more than 500,000 homes, remain stalled across major Indian cities. For buyers, he says, every month of delay translates into an additional month of rent and home-loan interest. For developers, it means losing the trust of customers.

That financial strain can quickly snowball.

Keshav Mangla, GM-Business Development at Forteasia Realty, says families often build their long-term financial plans around a promised possession date. Savings, education plans for children, investments and future expenses are all structured accordingly. When delivery timelines stretch indefinitely, the impact extends far beyond real estate. Household liquidity shrinks, financial security weakens and carefully planned goals get pushed back.

The burden is particularly severe because the obligations continue regardless of whether the home is ready.

"Delayed possession hits a homebuyer in two places at once -- the pocket and the peace of mind," says Mohit Mittal, CEO of MORES. Buyers continue paying rent for the home they occupy while simultaneously servicing EMIs for a property they cannot yet move into. The double outgo, he says, can silently erode household finances for months and sometimes years.

Amit Modi, Director at County Group, echoes that concern. For most buyers, delayed possession means rent and EMIs running side by side, often for extended periods. The financial strain is real, he says, and cannot be dismissed as a routine operational challenge.

But the financial cost is only part of the story.

Salil Kumar, Director - Marketing & Business Management at CRC Group, says prolonged delays often affect buyers' mental well-being as much as their finances. Families continue paying for a home that remains out of reach while juggling rising household expenses. The uncertainty creates anxiety, particularly when there is little visibility on revised timelines.

What Are Buyers' Rights?

Many homebuyers are unaware that the law offers significant protection.

Mittal points to Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which allows buyers to seek compensation for delays. According to him, even a one-month delay can entitle buyers to compensation calculated at 10 per cent per annum on the amount already paid. In cases where projects fail altogether, buyers may also seek a refund along with applicable interest.

Industry participants agree that the regulatory landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade.

Vijay Raundal, Managing Director of Teerth Realties, says transparency has improved significantly since the introduction of RERA. Most projects launched after the law came into force have seen better completion records. However, he cautions buyers against relying solely on sales pitches. Instead, they should monitor project disclosures, construction updates and regulatory filings to assess actual progress.

Today's buyers are also more informed than ever before.

Hardik Shah, Director at Shyam Group - Dholera SIR, says possession timelines can no longer be treated as operational targets. They are contractual commitments and a reflection of a developer's credibility. Consumers now have access to far more information about projects and are increasingly willing to exercise their legal rights. Developers who repeatedly miss deadlines risk regulatory action as well as long-term damage to their brand.

Sudhir A Patel, Director at Shyam Group - Dholera SIR, shares a similar view. He notes that accountability has become a defining feature of the market, with buyers better equipped to scrutinise developers and track project progress.

Realistic Timelines Post RERA

The industry itself appears to be adapting.

Modi says RERA (Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016) has pushed developers to adopt more realistic timelines, tighter project phasing and better communication practices. Buyers today expect transparency, and developers can no longer rely on promises alone.

Kumar of CRC Group says the sector increasingly recognises that timelines cannot be treated as rough estimates. While approvals, funding issues and other external factors can affect schedules, developers now have much more at stake when it comes to maintaining credibility and consumer trust.

For developers, timely delivery is becoming a competitive advantage.

Goel believes the next phase of growth in Indian real estate will belong to companies that can demonstrate execution capability rather than simply offer attractive launch prices. Buyers, he says, are paying closer attention to delivery records than ever before.

Mangla agrees. He argues that a developer's track record of handing over projects on time should carry as much weight as location, amenities and pricing when buyers evaluate a property.

That shift may ultimately reshape the housing market.

As Mittal puts it, possession timelines are not merely legal obligations. They are trust commitments. Developers who consistently deliver on time build something more valuable than buildings. They build credibility.

And in a market where buyers are increasingly informed, empowered and willing to assert their rights, credibility may prove to be the most valuable asset of all.