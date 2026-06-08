Weather Updates Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30, offering residents a clearer timeline for the arrival of the much-awaited rainy season.
The forecast comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought significant relief from the intense summer heat across Delhi-NCR on Thursday. With temperatures easing temporarily, attention has now shifted to the progress of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of sweltering heat.
The southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal date and five days after the IMD's initial forecast. Despite the delayed start, weather experts expect the monsoon to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June.
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Weather Today LIVE: Southwest Monsoon Set To Advance In Tamil Nadu
Conditions have become increasingly favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over Tamil Nadu, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting widespread rainfall activity across several districts, particularly along the Western Ghats, over the coming days.
The weather office has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in parts of the state for the next few days.
The most intense rainfall is expected over the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts, as well as the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, where isolated locations could experience very heavy downpours. Meteorologists said the strengthening monsoon conditions are likely to bring significant rainfall to the Western Ghats region, offering relief from recent heat and dry weather while also raising the possibility of localised flooding, landslides and disruptions in vulnerable hill areas.
Weather Updates LIVE: Rainfall Continues To Lash Parts Of Rajasthan
Rainfall triggered by a western disturbance continued at isolated places in Rajasthan, with the maximum rain of 93.5 mm being recorded in Vanasthali in Tonk district during a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning.
According to the met department, Alwar and Bikaner recorded 22.2 mm and 14.6 mm rainfall during this period, while a few places recorded rainfall of 2 mm and below.
The weather remained largely dry on Sunday, the met said.