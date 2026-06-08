Weather Updates Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30, offering residents a clearer timeline for the arrival of the much-awaited rainy season.

The forecast comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought significant relief from the intense summer heat across Delhi-NCR on Thursday. With temperatures easing temporarily, attention has now shifted to the progress of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of sweltering heat.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal date and five days after the IMD's initial forecast. Despite the delayed start, weather experts expect the monsoon to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June.

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