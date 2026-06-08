US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, attacks that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war. Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating. A witness in Tehran described hearing at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country's capital city. Iran closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main airfield, after the Israeli attack.
Iranian officials offered no details on what had been struck, nor any damage information. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in its attack Monday morning, without elaborating.
The Israeli military at dawn in Iran issued a short statement as the strikes started: “A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.” It did not elaborate.
The White House did not respond to messages about the strikes and whether they were done in coordination with the US.
For days, negotiations between Iran and the United States over the fragile ceasefire in the war had been stalled by the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah. Israel now occupies southern Lebanon and had moved into areas of the country it hadn't held in a quarter century — leading to fears about them further widening their campaign.
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Iran War Latest News: IRGC Says Israel Used Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles In Latest Attacks
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says that Israel attacked targets “on our soil using air-launched ballistic missiles”.
The IRGC statement was carried by the IRNA news agency.
Iran War News: Israeli Army Says Ready To Continue Iran Strikes
The Israeli military, in a post on X said, Major-General Eyal Zamir and senior Israeli officers have been conducting ongoing situation assessments over the past hours and are “commanding” Israeli strikes on Iran.
The military “is alert and ready to continue operations across all sectors against anyone who threatens the State of Israel”, it added in a post on X.
Iran Fires Missiles Into Israel In A First Since Ceasefire, Tel Aviv Retaliates
Iran Fires Missiles Into Israel In A First Since April Ceasefire, Iraq, Syria Shut Airspace
US Iran War News: Trump Says Iran Threat Largely Neutralised
US President Donald Trump said that Iran's military capabilities have been severely degraded and insisted the conflict would not become an "endless war", arguing that the United States is close to either securing a nuclear agreement with Tehran or achieving its objectives through military means.
In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump said Iran retains only a fraction of its missile arsenal and maintained that the threat posed by the country has been significantly reduced after months of US military action.
"I would say, percentage-wise, maybe 21, 22 per cent of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles. But it's not what it was when we first attacked," Trump said when asked about Iran's remaining military capability.
Pressed on whether the United States risks becoming trapped in another prolonged Middle East conflict, Trump rejected the comparison and said the campaign against Iran bears little resemblance to previous US wars in the region. (IANS)
Us Iran War News: Israel Says It Has Struck Iran After Taking Missile Fire
Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, attacks that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war.
Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating. A witness in Tehran described hearing at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country’s capital city. Iran closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country’s main airfield, after the Israeli attack.
Iranian officials offered no details on what had been struck, nor any damage information. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in its attack Monday morning, without elaborating.
The Israeli military at dawn in Iran issued a short statement as the strikes started: “A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.” It did not elaborate.
The White House did not respond to messages about the strikes and whether they were done in coordination with the US. (AP)
"I Call Shots": Donald Trump Says Benjamin Netanyahu Has "No Choice" But To Accept Iran Deal
Trump said that Iran's strikes on Israel have not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," he said.
Iran Fires Missiles Into Israel In A First Since April Ceasefire, Iraq, Syria Shut Airspace
Iran Fires Missiles Into Israel In A First Since April Ceasefire, Iraq, Syria Shut Airspace