Trump Warns Netanyahu To "Be Careful" Over Renewed Iran War: Report

US President Donald Trump told Axios in an interview published on Monday that he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he might find himself fighting alone if he went back to war with Iran.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Axios quoted Trump as telling Netanyahu.

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