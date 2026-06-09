US Army's 1st Apache Gunship Crashes Near Hormuz, Both Pilots Rescued

A United States Army Apache helicopter gunship has gone down near the Strait of Hormuz. According to US President Donald Trump, the two crew members on the aircraft were safely rescued and were 'fine'. The crash came after Iran and Israel exchanged fire a day before, imperilling talks over solidifying a shaky ceasefire in the Middle East war.

The New York Times first reported that a US Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the Strait in unclear circumstances, as it remains unclear whether the chopper was shot down by Iranian fire or experienced mechanical failure or some other problem.

The US Department of State and US Central Command have not yet issued any statement on the matter.

About Apache Helicopter

The US military has used Apaches, along with MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets, as part of Central Command's operation challenging Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial traffic.

Iran has shot down at least 30 Reaper drones and a handful of US fighter jets during the hostilities that started on February 28. But this would be the first Apache lost in the conflict.

Armed with Hellfire missiles, the AH-64 Apache gunship has been a key asset for the American military as it enforces a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments and tankers, seeking to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal. The helicopters have also been used by the United Arab Emirates to shoot down Iranian drones during the Iran war.

What Trump Said

Speaking to journalists at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Trump said his team is going to issue a report on the crash tomorrow.

Trump also expressed renewed optimism over negotiations with Iran. "We have a good chance" of signing a deal in "two or three days," Trump said. But he didn't provide any details on why there was reason for new optimism.

"We're very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," the president said. "If we go and bomb -- which we could do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing -- they'll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won't have the strait open for months."

He added, "If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't."

Mediators, led predominantly by Pakistan, have been trying for weeks to get a deal across the line. However, both Iran and the U.S. have taken hard-line positions.

The US wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed still to be entombed in the country after American airstrikes in the 12-day war in 2025. But Iran is refusing that and demanding relief from sanctions. It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something rejected by Trump.