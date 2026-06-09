Joydip Gupta, APAC head Scienaptic AI

A repo rate that holds steady at 5.25 percent is quietly one of the most useful things that can happen to a credit market. For borrowers, it means EMIs stay predictable and they can plan rather than brace for the next move. For lenders, it means a stable cost of funds and the room to focus on who they lend to instead of the price of money. But a neutral rate also takes away an easy lever. Lenders can no longer count on cheaper money to drive growth, so the edge shifts to precision.

In this environment, AI-powered credit decisioning becomes especially important. Banks and NBFCs can no longer rely only on traditional bureau scores or broad policy rules. AI helps lenders assess borrowers more dynamically by combining bureau data, income patterns, cash flow signals, repayment behavior, and early stress indicators. This allows institutions to lend with greater confidence, price risk more accurately, and expand credit access responsibly, without compromising portfolio quality. When rates hold steady, the lenders who grow well will be the ones who underwrite well.