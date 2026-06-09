Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday amix mixed global cues. At the open, Sensex was up 350 points while Nifty gained 100 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is consolidating around the $62,500 level after failing to sustain a move above $64,000, with sellers continuing to cap upside momentum. While the broader trend remains weak, institutional interest appears to be returning. Strategy resumed its Bitcoin purchases, adding 1,550 BTC, while Bitmine accumulated 126,971 ETH, signalling renewed confidence from large investors. Markets are now focused on the June 10 U.S. inflation data, which could determine the next major move. The $65,000 level remains a key resistance zone. A break above it could improve sentiment, while continued weakness may leave Bitcoin vulnerable to a deeper correction toward the $56,000 region.
Repo Rate: Expert View By Joydip Gupta
Joydip Gupta, APAC head Scienaptic AI
A repo rate that holds steady at 5.25 percent is quietly one of the most useful things that can happen to a credit market. For borrowers, it means EMIs stay predictable and they can plan rather than brace for the next move. For lenders, it means a stable cost of funds and the room to focus on who they lend to instead of the price of money. But a neutral rate also takes away an easy lever. Lenders can no longer count on cheaper money to drive growth, so the edge shifts to precision.
In this environment, AI-powered credit decisioning becomes especially important. Banks and NBFCs can no longer rely only on traditional bureau scores or broad policy rules. AI helps lenders assess borrowers more dynamically by combining bureau data, income patterns, cash flow signals, repayment behavior, and early stress indicators. This allows institutions to lend with greater confidence, price risk more accurately, and expand credit access responsibly, without compromising portfolio quality. When rates hold steady, the lenders who grow well will be the ones who underwrite well.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin is trading around $62,800, while Ethereum is hovering near $1,660, as crypto markets attempt to stabilise after the sharp early-June correction. The latest bounce has been supported by easing geopolitical risk, and improved ETF flows, with June 8 data showing $141.5 million of net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $37.7 million into spot Ethereum ETFs.
However, this still looks like a relief recovery rather than a confirmed trend reversal. Bitcoin continues to face strong resistance near the $64,000-$64,700 zone. A sustained move above this range could open room toward $65,500-$66,500, while failure to hold $62,200-$62,500 may bring the $60,000 support back into focus. Institutional accumulation remains a key cushion, especially after Strategy added 1,550 BTC, taking its holdings to 845,256 BTC.
Ethereum's structure remains relatively weaker. ETH has struggled to sustain above $1,700, and bulls need a reclaim of $1,720-$1,760 to extend recovery.
Until then, macro uncertainty, weak retail participation and capital rotation toward AI, tech stocks and large IPO themes may continue to cap crypto conviction, while traders remain cautious ahead of the US CPI print and the June 16-17 Federal Reserve policy decision.
Why The Rich Keep Betting On Real Estate To Build Long-Term Wealth
Many wealthy families build diversified portfolios that include residential, commercial and income-generating properties. Read full report here
Stock Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp correction on Monday, closing at 23,123, down 244 points (1.04%), as risk sentiment deteriorated amid stronger-than-expected US jobs data and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The decline was broad-based, with heightened volatility reflected in the India VIX, which surged over 8% to 17.02, indicating growing investor nervousness.
Global cues, however, were relatively stable. US markets recovered from Friday's weakness, led by gains in technology and semiconductor stocks, with the Nasdaq advancing 0.86% and the S&P 500 rising 0.30%. Asian markets are trading mixed, as investors continue to assess the evolving geopolitical landscape and its implications for global growth and inflation.
Crude oil remains the key variable for Indian equities. Although Brent crude retreated from its recent spike after signals of de-escalation from Iran, prices remain elevated and continue to pose risks to inflation, fiscal balances, and currency stability. GIFT Nifty indicates a subdued start, suggesting investors may remain cautious despite improved global market sentiment.
Technically, the near-term outlook remains guarded as long as the Nifty stays below the 23,300 mark. Immediate support is placed around 23,000, and a sustained breach could trigger further downside towards 22,900. While easing geopolitical tensions and moderation in crude oil prices may provide room for a relief recovery, the market would require a decisive move above 23,300 to regain positive momentum and pave the way for a potential advance towards the 23,500 zone. Until then, traders are likely to adopt a stock-specific and risk-managed approach amid elevated uncertainty.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market Desk
"In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin traded near $62,632, remaining below key moving averages as broader market sentiment stays cautious. At the same time, expanding crypto lending initiatives from firms such as Morgan Stanley and Galaxy continue to support Bitcoin's role as a collateral asset within traditional financial services.
Ethereum is trading around $1,667, holding above the important $1,600 support level. Low exchange reserves and recent accumulation signals have kept market attention on Ethereum despite recent volatility.
Beyond major assets, the TON ecosystem reported $885 million in Q1 revenue and increased its share of the cross-chain NFT market, highlighting continued activity across blockchain applications.
On the technology front, MetaMask launched an AI-powered wallet with built-in security features, aimed at improving user interactions with crypto applications.
Meanwhile, gold recently fell below its 200-day moving average, drawing renewed attention to Bitcoin and broader crypto market sentiment."