Rhodes Scholarship 2027 Applications Open For Indian Students: Check Eligibility And Deadline

The Rhodes Trust has officially opened applications for the Rhodes Scholarship 2027 for Indian students who wish to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford. It is known as one of the world's most prestigious international scholarships. The program offers full financial support to outstanding students with strong academic achievements and leadership potential.

For the October 2027 intake, a total of five Rhodes Scholarships will be awarded to candidates from India. Interested students can now submit their applications online through the official process.

Rhodes Scholarship 2027: Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply for the Rhodes Scholarship 2027 should keep track of the following key dates:

Applications Open: 01 June 2026

Application Deadline: 23 July 2026

Reference Submission Deadline: 06 August 2026

Longlisting & Preliminary Interviews September-October 2026

Final Interview & Social Engagement Event: November 2026

Winners Announcement: By December 2026

Entry to Oxford University: October 2027

Rhodes Scholarship 2027 Eligibility Criteria for Indian Students

Applicants must be Indian citizens and possess a valid Indian passport or equivalent proof of citizenship to be eligible for the Rhodes Scholarship 2027. OCI and PIO cards will not be accepted as proof of citizenship.

Students must have completed at least four years of formal education in India during the last ten years. This may include studies at an Indian school or an Indian university. Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

The scholarship is primarily open to candidates aged between 18 and 23 years as of 1 October 2026. Students who began their first undergraduate degree later than usual may qualify under a separate age provision, provided they meet the academic requirements. Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in English and complete their undergraduate degree by July 2027.

What Does the Rhodes Scholarship 2027 Cover?

One of the biggest advantages of the Rhodes Scholarship 2027 is its comprehensive financial support package. The scholarship covers full tuition fees at the University of Oxford along with an annual living stipend of £20,400.

Selected scholars also receive support for visa and immigration health surcharge fees, Oxford application fees, economy-class travel to and from the UK, and a settling-in allowance upon arrival. Additional support may be provided for students transitioning to a second course at Oxford.

Applications for the fully funded scholarship must be submitted online, and there is no application fee. Students selected through the Rhodes process will later receive guidance on applying for their chosen postgraduate course at Oxford University.