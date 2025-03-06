Romania Offers Scholarships To Indian Students, Apply By March 12

The Embassy of Romania is accepting applications from Indian students for scholarships to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programmes in Romania for the 2025-26 academic year. The scholarships aim to provide financial support across all fields of study, except Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy.

Application Process



Interested candidates can apply via the Study in Romania platform at studyinromania.gov.ro through the "Apply for MFA Scholarships" link. Only applications submitted through this platform will be considered. The deadline for submissions is March 12, 2025.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, plays no role in the nomination or selection process. The final selection will be made by the donor country.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

Submit a complete application file.

Present valid study documents from recognised institutions.

Meet the enrollment deadlines.

Maintain a minimum average score of 7 (or "Good" as per the Romanian system) in their most recent academic studies.

Adhere to the application methodology.

Scholarship Coverage



Scholarships are available for the following study cycles:

Bachelor's Degree: For high school or pre-university graduates. Programmes last 3-6 years, depending on the specialisation, and conclude with a bachelor's exam.

Master's Degree: For undergraduates. Programmes run for 1-2 years and end with a dissertation exam.

PhD: For graduates of higher education. Programmes span 3-5 years and require a written agreement from a doctoral tutor and passing an admission interview.

Language Of Study

Scholarship recipients for undergraduate and master's programmes must study in Romanian, with a preparatory year for those not proficient in the language.

Doctoral candidates may opt to study in Romanian or a foreign language, as determined by the doctoral school.

Exemptions from the Romanian preparatory year apply to candidates who:

Hold Romanian study documents or have completed at least four years of study in Romanian.

Pass a Romanian language test as per regulations.

Present a Romanian language competency certificate (minimum B1 level).

For detailed guidelines and further information, applicants are advised to review the official documents available on the application portal.

Check detailed notice here