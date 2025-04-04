Study Abroad: Scholarships To Study In The UK

Students aspiring to study abroad can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships to fund their education in a foreign country. A scholarship covers course fees and cost of living of the student. Foreign aspirants willing to study in the UK can apply for the Student Visa if they are 16 or above and have been offered a place on a course by a licensed student sponsor. Students must also be able to speak, read, write and understand English to study in the UK.



Candidates who are 18 or over and their course is at degree level can usually stay in the UK for up to 5 years. If their course is below degree level, they can usually stay in the UK for up to 2 years.

Students can also extend their visa if they are eligible to continue their studies in the UK, switch to a Student visa from another visa if they are already in the UK or switch to a Graduate visa to stay in the UK for at least 2 years after successfully completing their course.

Cost to apply

Euro 490 to apply for a Student visa from outside the UK

Euro 490 to extend or switch to a Student visa from inside the UK

GREAT Scholarships

This scholarship offers students from 18 countries the opportunity to have Euro 10,000 towards their tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses. Each scholarship is jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council with participating UK higher education institutions.

Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship

The commonwealth scholarship aims to give international students from commonwealth countries a chance to pursue postgraduate degrees in the UK.

Chevening Scholarship

This scholarship supports talented professionals who have shown prior leadership skills and exceptional performance in their respective fields. Candidates are selected for the scholarship or fellowship by the high commission and British embassies.

