UK Chevening Scholarship 2027-28 Applications Open: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

The UK Government has opened applications for the Chevening Scholarship 2027-28. It helps Indian students and professionals who wish to pursue a fully funded master's degree in UK. The prestigious scholarship programme is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office along with partner organisations.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for talented individuals to study a one-year taught master's programme at eligible UK universities. It is designed to support future leaders who can contribute to their home countries after completing their studies.

Chevening Scholarship 2027-28 Eligibility Criteria For Indian Applicants

Candidates must fulfil some eligibility conditions before submitting their applications. The scholarship is open to individuals who have strong leadership potential, academic achievements and professional experience.

Applicants must be Indian citizens. They should agree to return to India for at least two years after completing their scholarship. They must also hold an undergraduate degree that is equivalent to a UK upper second-class (2:1) honours degree.

Candidates should have a minimum of two years of work experience, which is equal to around 2,800 hours. Applicants are required to apply for three eligible UK master's courses. They should secure an unconditional offer from at least one course.

Chevening Scholarship 2027-28 Application Deadline

The Chevening Scholarship 2027-28 application deadline is October 6, 2026, at 11:00 UTC. The deadline will be 4:30 PM IST on the same day for Indian applicants.

The selection process focuses on candidates' leadership qualities, career plans, networking abilities and their potential to create a positive impact in the future.

How to Apply for Chevening Scholarship 2027-28

Visit the official Chevening application portal.

Create a new account.

Fill in the online application form with personal, academic and professional details.

Submit essays highlighting leadership skills, career goals and reasons for choosing the UK study programme.

Select three eligible UK master's courses as per their academic interests.

Review all details and submit the application.

The Chevening Scholarship provides Indian students with a valuable chance to gain international education, develop professional networks and prepare for leadership roles across different fields.