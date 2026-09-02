Study Abroad Losing Its Pull? Indian Gen Z Turns To Global Courses In India

Study abroad is losing some of its appeal among young Indians, while international university programmes offered in India are gaining attention, according to a new report by Emeritus.

Indian Gen Z is changing the way it looks at higher education and career choices, with concerns around the cost of studying abroad, visa rules and post-study work opportunities influencing their decisions.

The findings come from Emeritus' report, 'India's GenZ Outlook 2026: Recalculating Education, Ambition, and Success; The No Cap Generation'. The report is based on a survey of 1,010 respondents aged 15 to 28 across major Indian metros.

According to the report, 48 per cent of respondents who would consider studying abroad said their interest had declined over the past year. Rising costs, visa requirements and uncertainty around post-study work options were among the main concerns. The United States recorded the sharpest decline in interest, the report said.

At the same time, students are showing interest in getting an international education without leaving India. About 87 per cent of pre-college respondents and 92 per cent of those transitioning to higher education said they would be likely or extremely likely to consider a programme offered by an internationally ranked university in India.

Among students transitioning to higher education, 69 per cent said they would prefer an India-based international programme over studying abroad, with visa uncertainty being one of the factors behind the preference.

Interest in hybrid education programmes is also increasing. These courses allow students to study in India while getting exposure to an overseas university through options such as home-campus visits or semester exchanges. Interest in such programmes rose from 27 per cent among pre-college respondents to 39 per cent among students transitioning to higher education.

The report also highlights the growing role of AI in learning. Around 82 per cent of respondents said they use AI or generative AI tools at least weekly to learn or build new skills. However, 60 per cent said they feel burned out by the pressure to continuously upskill, while 75 per cent believe learning the right skills is important to remain competitive.