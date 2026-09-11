Which Delhi Hotels Are Hosting Putin, Xi Jinping And Other BRICS Delegates?

Delhi's luxury hotels are turning into high-security diplomatic zones ahead of the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. More than 3,000 hotel rooms have been booked across the capital for BRICS delegates, partner nations, and senior global officials. At some luxury properties, room tariffs have crossed Rs 2 lakh a night.

Here is a look at where the key delegations and officials are staying.

Vladimir Putin At ITC Maurya

Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying at ITC Maurya, according to our sources. The hotel is among the properties seeing a sharp rise in demand ahead of the summit, with room rates currently going above Rs 2 lakh per night. Putin is one of the 11 BRICS members' leaders expected at the summit.

China's President At Taj Palace

The President of China, Xi Jinping, is expected to arrive tomorrow and will be staying at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Currently, all the rooms at the property are sold out.

The Oberoi New Delhi

At The Oberoi New Delhi on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, the guest list brings together delegations from four BRICS members and partner countries: Brazil, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

The hotel is also preparing for the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to reach the property in the afternoon.

Security is particularly tight here, with multiple levels of security checks in place.

Also Read: Exclusive: What's On The Special Menu For BRICS Leaders At Delhi's Top Hotels?

There is also little room left for regular travellers. The Oberoi's official website currently shows the property as completely sold out.

The Taj Mahal Hotel

The Taj Mahal Hotel is hosting a wide mix of foreign delegations and senior international officials. Delegations from Uruguay, the Philippines, Cuba, Belarus, and Vietnam are staying at the property.

The hotel is also hosting the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

Like The Oberoi, the hotel is currently showing as completely sold out on its official website.

Le Méridien

At Le Méridien New Delhi, the guest list extends beyond BRICS governments. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the President of the New Development Bank are staying at the hotel.

Delegations from Uganda, Nigeria, and Malaysia are also represented there.

The LaLiT New Delhi

Near Connaught Place, The LaLiT New Delhi is accommodating delegations from South Africa and Burundi. The hotel is hosting African member and outreach delegations.

Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

On Ashoka Road, Shangri-La Eros has been assigned to the delegation from the West Asian BRICS member state. Its suites are currently sold out, while room prices go up to Rs 60,000 per night.

Why Hotel Rooms Are Suddenly So Expensive

The summit has brought an unusually large number of presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, international organisation chiefs and business leaders to Delhi. That demand has reduced the availability at several luxury properties. The picture is particularly clear at hotels such as The Oberoi and The Taj Mahal Hotel, both of which are currently showing as sold out on their official websites.

Also Read: Bihar's Sattu, Odisha's Coffee And More: What's Inside BRICS Goodie Bag

Which BRICS Members Are Attending The Summit

The current BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The leaders and senior representatives expected at the summit include:

China: Xi Jinping, President

Russia: Vladimir Putin, President

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa, President

Iran: Masoud Pezeshkian, President

Egypt: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto, President

UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Brazil: Mauro Vieira, Foreign Minister

The Wider BRICS Gathering

The summit will also bring in leaders from BRICS partners and outreach countries. Among those expected are Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Uganda Vice-President Jessica Alupo.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also among the top international officials attending. Senior business leaders are expected as well, including Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer, and Gustavo Pimenta, CEO of Vale.