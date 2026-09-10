Exclusive: What's On The Special Menu For BRICS Leaders At Delhi's Top Hotels?

New Delhi is getting ready for a high-profile diplomatic gathering as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. With India holding the BRICS chairmanship this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE, along with other partner countries.

The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, but some of the most interesting preparations are happening behind the scenes at Delhi's luxury hotels where the delegates will stay during the summit. From carefully planned hospitality to menus designed for an international guest list, the city's top hotels are pulling out all the stops to give visiting dignitaries a taste of India while also catering to varied culinary preferences.

We spoke to The Leela Palace, Taj Mahal and The LaLiT, three of the hotels preparing to host BRICS delegates, to find out what is being served behind their closed doors. Here's what the hotels have revealed:

Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Taj Mahal will welcome BRICS delegates with ' Tradition to Table ', a collection of recipes curated by Taj chefs and inspired by their earliest culinary mentors, their mothers- which reflects the spirit of Indian hospitality and the soul of our culinary traditions. The collection brings together recipes that carry a personal connection to the chefs who grew up with them.

This culinary concept extends to a selection of traditional savoury bites from six regions of India, including spiced walnuts from Kashmir, Purani Dilli Maida Kaju, Maharashtra's Bhakarwadi, Rajasthan's Mini Kachori, Bengal's Kucho Nimki and Tamil Nadu's Murukku. The selection highlights the distinctive ingredients, textures and preparations that characterise India's diverse regional cuisine.

Taj Mahal will welcome BRICS delegates with 'Tradition to Table'

Dr Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director - Operations and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, "For nearly five decades, Taj Mahal, New Delhi has had the honour of welcoming heads of state, diplomats, and distinguished leaders from across the world. Reflecting the diversity and richness of India's culinary legacy, this memento embodies the warmth, care, and spirit of connection that define the Taj experience."



The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Leela Palace New Delhi is extending its hospitality to delegates for the BRICS Summit 2026 through a thoughtfully curated culinary experience that celebrates the country's heritage with a contemporary sensibility. A special edible handcrafted lotus has been created, chosen for its layered significance as India's national flower. It is the symbol reflected in the identity of BRICS India 2026, and one that holds a special resonance with The Leela's own journey. Crafted with rose, saffron and cardamom and paired with indigenous Indian fruits, the lotus brings together meaning and craftsmanship in a distinctive expression of India.

The Leela Palace ha screated a special edible handcrafted lotus

Karan Thakur, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi, tells us, "The culinary curation continues through specially crafted creations by the culinary team at the Palace, whose dishes are fondly enjoyed by our guests and have been particularly appreciated by visiting delegations. This is complemented by Aujasya by The Leela millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions, bringing together the richness of Indian ingredients with a more contemporary approach to nourishment.

Each element has been thoughtfully considered to offer our international guests a sense of India that is refined, distinctive and deeply rooted in The Leela's philosophy of hospitality," he added.

The LaLit New Delhi

The LaLit has curated a special menu for the BRICS Summit that celebrates India's rich regional culinary heritage while bringing in subtle influences that reflect the spirit of the gathering. The menu moves beyond conventional banquet fare, with refined interpretations of classics such as galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads, alongside a strong millet-forward selection that highlights both India's nutritional traditions and contemporary culinary possibilities.

The chefs have also created a few distinctive preparations, including Braised Eggplant with Miso Paste, Simmered Chinese Cabbage and Kidney Bean Sweet Japanese Style with Amber Sauce.

The LaLit has curated a special menu for the BRICS Summit

"These thoughtful touches are our way of bringing different culinary influences to one table while staying rooted in the warmth and character of Indian hospitality. The menu has been a true passion project for our culinary team and reflects what The LaLiT stands for - hospitality that is warm, dignified and unmistakably Indian, said Vishal Sharma, General Manager, The LaLiT New Delhi.

