Video: Foreigner Visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib In Delhi, Learns Hindi And Punjabi Lessons On Site

Seeing someone from another country travel all the way to India and genuinely make an effort to embrace its culture is a different kind of happiness. We often see foreign travellers visiting India's mosques, temples, and other religious places. We recently came across one such video featuring a traveller, Gabe, also known as Gabhru, who goes by the Instagram handle @gabhruji.

In the clip, he could be seen visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi, where he interacted with devotees and shared insights from his experience at the holy site. Rather than simply documenting his visit, Gabe also attempted to understand the traditions associated with it. He shared glimpses of the experience on social media, giving viewers a sneak peek into his visit to the iconic gurudwara.

The video started with the creator looking into the camera and saying, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Akaal,” with great enthusiasm. He then asked people around him, “I can't seem to find it. You know where the Gurudwara is?”

A man then entered the frame and directed him towards the gurudwara, telling him what he could do there. The man also told him that he would get langar at the gurudwara, saying, “Fir vaha pe langar bhi miltaa hai (you'll get langar also there).” To this, Gabe replied, “Haan, theek hai.”

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The video then featured someone teaching him to say “Sat Sri Akaal”, a Punjabi greeting. Gabe also appeared trying out his newly learned words, saying, “Mera naam Gabru, Sat Sri Akaal and Hindi lesson on site.”

People showered the comments section with hearts and messages of “Waheguru Ji.”

One person wrote, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh, Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akaal.”

Another commented, “Loving your enthusiasm.”

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Someone else pointed out, “Punjabi lesson, not Hindi. Other than that, love your openness to learning new cultures.”

The video was a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful way to experience a new culture is to approach it with curiosity, respect and eagerness to learn.