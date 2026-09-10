"Wanted To Be Behind The Scenes": How Raj Nidimoru Convinced Samantha Ruth Prabhu When She Wanted To Quit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will complete two decades in the industry next year, had at one point decided to give up on her career.

The decision was primarily driven by her illness, myositis. However, Samantha's now-husband, Raj Nidimoru, had faith in her and wanted her to keep moving forward with her career. During a recent conversation, Samantha shared how she went through that phase.

"Once I took a break for a year, I felt like I wanted to do other things. And I was also a bit scared. I was told to take it easy, maybe find other things to do from a health perspective. I took that advice seriously. I was trying to find things I genuinely believed in. I invested in many, many businesses. I became a 'serial entrepreneur'," Samantha told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was really enjoying that phase. I had to shoot Citadel at that point in time. I was unwell. It was not a pleasant experience to go through. I didn't want the whole set waiting. People's time would be wasted. So, I produced the film Maa Inti Bangaaram. I wanted to be behind the scenes. I made peace with that decision. He decided otherwise. Him being on the set gave me the courage," she continued.

"He seems to have more faith in me. I almost gave up; I sent a mail to the Citadel team. They didn't give up on me. Sai Pallavi also said 'no' to Maa Inti Bangaaram. And that's the reason I came on board. I thought that the story had the potential and it should come on screen," Samantha reasoned.

In 2022, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, which leads to weakening of muscles.

The actress, sharing an update on her health, wrote that "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon." Posting a picture from the hospital, the actress began the note with these words: "Your response to the Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

"The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you." She signed off the post with these words: "This too shall pass," she added.

Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends last December. It was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.