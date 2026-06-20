Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Husband Raj Nidimoru Expecting First Child: Sources

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, sources exclusively confirmed to NDTV.

A video of the couple celebrating the success of her recent release Maa Inti Bangaaram went viral on social media after many eagle-eyed fans spotted Samantha's baby bump. The actress was wearing a white fitted T-shirt with denims with Raj by her side, in a shirt and jeans.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

Soon after their wedding, an old interview of Samantha with Galatta India began circulating online. In the clip, she reacts to a surprise message from Raj, whose warm words make her blush. In the video, the director praises Samantha for her dedication and her ability to move easily between Tamil and Telugu projects, calling it "commendable."

The two recently collaborated again on Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released yesterday.

About The Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

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