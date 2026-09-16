Delhi-Howrah Puja Special Train To Run Weekly From October. Check Route And Stops

Indian Railways has added a new festive travel option for passengers heading between Delhi and Howrah. A weekly special train will run on the route during the busy festive period covering Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. Ticket booking for the special train will begin soon, with the booking date to be announced by the railway authorities.

The announcement comes as demand for trains between Delhi and Howrah remains high ahead of the festive season. Several regular services on the route are already showing long waiting lists, with some classes displaying ‘REGRET', indicating that the maximum waiting-list limit has been reached.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the details shared by Eastern Railway indicate that the new service will run as train numbers 04052 and 04051 between New Delhi and Howrah. The train will travel via Patna Junction and cover around 1,531 km in nearly 30 hours.

Delhi-Howrah Puja Special Train Route And Stops

Passengers travelling on the festive special will get several stops along the route. The train will pass through important stations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The listed stoppages include Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Danapur, Patna Junction, Mokama, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur, Barddhaman and Bandel, among others.

The service is expected to give passengers another option at a time when regular train tickets on the Delhi-Howrah route are in high demand.

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Delhi-Howrah Special Train Timings And Dates

The New Delhi-Howrah Special, train number 04052, will leave New Delhi at 6:15 pm every Friday from October 2 to November 27, 2026. It will arrive at Howrah at 11:40 pm the following day. The service will make a total of nine trips.

For the return journey, train number 04051 Howrah-New Delhi Special will leave Howrah at 1:40 am every Sunday from October 4 to November 29, 2026. It will reach New Delhi at 8:20 am the next day, with nine trips planned in this direction as well.

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The train will offer General Second Class, Sleeper Class and Air-Conditioned accommodation. Eastern Railway has said that the ticket booking date will be announced soon.